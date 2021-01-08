National Sports Complex to stay open despite Covid-19 cases, says D-G

NSC director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail holds a press conference after briefing on the participation of national athletes in overseas tournaments following the spread of the COVID-19 at the National Sports Council, Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The National Sports Council (MSN) will not close its premises and the National Sports Complex despite the detection of Covid-19 positive cases among athletes and sports officials, said MSN director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail.

He said it is not wise to close these facilities as the National Sports Complex is a public area.

“We have to accept the fact that we need to live in a situation where Covid-19 infections could be anywhere. It should be noted that the athletes went on a weeklong break and tested positive on returning to camp.

“So what is important is the control and adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP). We have to ensure that this can be implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he told reporters when asked what action MSN would take after five of its officials were found positive of Covid-19.

Swab tests were conducted on 75 MSN officials and members after seven athletes and a sports official tested positive for Covid-19 before centralised training began on Monday.

Ahmad Shapawi said closing the facilities would also affect the training and performance of national athletes.

“Until we receive further instructions from the authorities, we will continue operations at MSN,” he said. — Bernama