BWF imposes lifetime ban on Malaysian for match fixing

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — A Malaysian citizen, who is a representative of an equipment brand that sponsors international badminton players, has been suspended from all badminton-related activities for life by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) after being found guilty of offering money to international players for match fixing.

BWF in a statement issued today said its Integrity Unit had been investigating the accused, Ze-Young Lim, for a number of years and found out that the latter had committed multiple offences under the BWF Code of Ethics and also Code of Conduct in relation to betting, wagering, and irregular match results.

The BWF’s International Hearing Panel also revealed that Lim had approached international shuttlers and offered money to manipulate matches, bet on multiple badminton matches including matches involving players that were sponsored by their employers between 2014 until 2019.

Lim had also “abused his position of influence as an executive in a sporting brand in an attempt to corrupt international badminton and enrich himself”,” BWF added.

The world governing body said that Lim has the right to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 21 days from the date of the notification of the punishment.

Previously, two former Malaysian shuttlers — Zulfadli Zulkiffli and Tan Chung Seang — were suspended from competing in badminton tournaments for 20 and 15 years respectively for breaching the BWF Code of Conduct in relation to betting, wagering and irregular match results.

Zulfadli is barred from all competitive events and banned from performing any administrative, coaching, officiating, or development functions until January 13, 2038, while Tan faced a similar suspension till 2033. — Bernama