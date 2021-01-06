Sissoko and Son fire Spurs into League Cup final

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their second goal against Brentford with teammates at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London January 5, 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 6 — Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min were on target to help their side beat Championship club Brentford 2-0 in the League Cup semi-final on Tuesday and set up a clash with Manchester United or Manchester City in April's showpiece.

Fellow London side Brentford, playing in their first semi-final in a major cup competition, started brightly but fell behind in the 12th minute when unmarked French midfielder Sissoko headed in a fine Sergio Reguilon cross from the left.

The visitors thought they had drawn level after the break when striker Ivan Toney headed home but the goal was disallowed for a very tight offside, which was spotted by VAR.

Spurs responded to that let-off with South Korean forward Son collecting a fine pass from Tanguy Ndombele and bursting goalwards before slotting past keeper David Raya to make it 2-0.

Second-tier Brentford's disappointment was compounded when Josh Dasilva was sent off six minutes from the end for an over-the-top challenge on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

United host City in the other semi-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday. — Reuters