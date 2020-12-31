JDT dominates 2020 National Football Awards

Six-time Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim in Dubai January 31, 2020. The Southern Tigers also defended their best team title for the third consecutive time, while head coach Benjamin Mora from Mexico emerged as best coach after extending their Super League title winning streak that began in 2014. — Picture from Facebook/Johor Southern Tigers

PETALING JAYA, Dec 30 — As predicted, Super League defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) dominated the 2020 National Football Awards (ABK20) after winning five of the six main categories at stake.

National goalkeeper Farizal Marlias was crowned best goalkeeper for the fifth time, having won in 2009, 2015, 2018 and 2019.

National centre-back Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak won the best defender award for the fourth time, adding to his wins in 2009, 2010 and 2012

National winger Muhammad Safawi Rasid, who returned to JDT after being on loan for several months at Portugal League team, Portimonense SC was chosen as best midfielder for the second time, after having first won in 2018.

The Southern Tigers also defended their best team title for the third consecutive time, while head coach Benjamin Mora from Mexico emerged as best coach after extending their Super League title winning streak that began in 2014.

Meanwhile, national striker Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi who plays for Perak won two awards, best striker for the second time after his initial 2017 win, and the best Super League (local player) goalscorer with 10 goals.

Selangor foreign player, Ifedaya Olusegun Omosuyi from Nigeria, also won two awards, the Golden Boot Award (most goals scored) as well as the best Super League goalscorer award with 12 goals this season.

Young Selangor 2 striker Ahmad Danial Ahmad Asri won the best Premier League goalscorer (local player) after scoring seven goals, while the best Premier League goalscorer award was won by Penang foreign player, Casagrande from Brazil with nine goals.

The strong support shown by fans in this season’s Malaysia League was acknowledged by the Malaysia Football League (MFL) that agreed to choose them as the recipient of the Most Valuable Player award.

For the first time, ABK20 was held virtually and broadcast live from the MFL headquarters in Kelana Jaya here tonight to comply with the standard operating procedures set by local authorities following the spread of Covid-19.

The winners of ABK20 were decided through a professional jury (70 per cent points) and supporters (30 per cent points).

List of ABK20 winners:

Best Goalkeeper: Farizal Marlias (JDT)

Best Defender: Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak (JDT)

Best Midfielder: Muhammad Safawi Rasid (JDT)

Best Striker: Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi (Perak)

Golden Boot Award: Ifedayo Olusegun Omosuyi (Selangor) 12 goals

Best Super League Goalscorer: Ifedayo Olusegun Omosuyi (Selangor) 12 goals

Best Super League (Local Player): Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi (Perak) 10 goals

Best Premier League Goalscorer: Casagrande (Penang) nine goals

Best Premier League Goalscorer (Local Player) Ahmad Danial Ahmad Asri (Selangor 2) seven goals

Best Team: JDT

Most Valuable Player award: Malaysia League football fans (12th player) — Bernama