Sulaiman optimistic of MUFCs chances next season despite reduced allocation

MELAKA, Dec 20 — Melaka United Soccer Association (Musa) president Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali is optimistic about the team’s preparations despite reduced allocations for the 2021 season.

He believes that the Melaka United Football Club (MUFC) squad would be capable of putting up a good challenge in the Malaysia League (M-League).

“The allocation has been slightly reduced because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, but for me, even though there is a slight reduction, the players we have can still give their best.

“Further details about our new players will be announced in a week because there are still several things we need to settle,” he told reporters after attending the 65th MUSA congress here today.

He, however, did not mention the amount allocated for the squad for 2021.

At the one-day congress, 88 delegates voted for the vice-president and new exco line-up for the state football body.

Sulaiman, who is also Melaka Menteri Besar, automatically holds the position of Musa president in accordance with the association’s constitution, and as such the post was not contested.

Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi was returned unopposed as Musa deputy president.

Datuk Shadan Othman, Datuk Sazali Muhd Din, Datuk Khairi Anuar Ahmad and Noor Azman Rahman were elected as Musa vice-presidents for 2020-2023.

Ahmad Roslee Hamzah was announced as secretary-general, replacing Asri Ninggal, who returned to his position as assistant team coach. — Bernama