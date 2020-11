Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton celebrates with an award after qualifying in pole position at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, November 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

MANAMA, Nov 28 — Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took his 98th career pole position in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix today, with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas alongside on the front row.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified third. Hamilton’s fastest lap of one minute 27.264 seconds was a track record time. — Reuters