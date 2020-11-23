Milan’s Ibrahimovic out of action for two weeks

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks dejected after Verona’s second goal of Verona during their Serie A match at San Siro, Milan November 8, 2020. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Nov 23 — AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be out of action for at least ten days after picking up a muscle injury in the 3-1 league win against Napoli at the weekend, the Serie A club said today.

The 39-year-old scored twice before suffering the injury as the Serie A leaders recorded their first league win in Naples for more than 10 years.

A club spokesperson said it could take between two and three weeks for Ibrahimovic to recover.

The Swedish striker, who has scored 10 goals in six league games this season, will likely miss Europa League matches against French side and Group H leaders Lille and Scotland’s Celtic on Thursday and on December 3, respectively.

Ibrahimovic could also miss the final group game against Sparta Prague. Milan are second in Group H with two wins out of three matches.

The Serie A leaders have 20 points after eight league games and face 15th-placed Fiorentina on Sunday. — Reuters