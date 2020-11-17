Azizulhasni Awang Velodrome in Dungun scheduled for completion in 2022

Construction of the Azizulhasni Awang Velodrome at Balai Besar in Dungun started in December last year and is expected to be completed in April 2022 at an estimated cost of RM11.8 million. — Bernama

DUNGUN, Nov 17 — Construction of the Azizulhasni Awang Velodrome at Balai Besar here, which the people of Terengganu have been waiting for for a long time, finally started in December last year and is expected to be completed in April 2022.

State Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Development Committee chairman, Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said the velodrome construction at an estimated cost of RM11.8 million, was now 34 per cent completed.

“The completion was originally scheduled for this year-end but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a delay. However, the construction work is going smoothly and fast now,” he told reporters during a working visit to the construction site, today.

He said the state government hoped that the Azizulhasni Awang Velodrome, which covers about two hectares, would not only be used as a training ground but also as a venue for national-level track cycling tournaments.

Wan Sukairi said the state government hoped that more track cycling athletes from Terengganu could be churned out in the future.

On his visit today, he said he had asked the project management to make some improvements to the velodrome project in terms of safety and spectator space.

“The land that the state government had gazetted for this project is about 11 acres (4.5 hectares) and this velodrome only takes half of that. That means we have a lot more space that can be used, as the issue of lack of space for the audience has been raised,” he said.

Wan Sukairi said the state government also saw the possibility of building a track for BMX extreme sports on the same piece of land, as an addition to the existing BMX track located in Bukit Bauk, here. — Bernama