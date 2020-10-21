Kedah MB retracts decision to resign as KFA president

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor after the swearing-in ceremony of state executive council members at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Setar May 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 21 — Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has retracted his decision to resign as the Kedah Football Association (KFA) president today.

He made the decision after realising that the function of the Mentri Besar in football in the state is very important.

“I withdrew the resignation letter the Mentri Besar plays a very important role in football in Kedah and it requires serious attention,” he told reporters after chairing the State Executive Committee meeting.

He said his decision was also made after taking into consideration that Kedah football would be facing a new scenario in the coming season following the privatisation process which involved turning football associations (FAs) into football clubs (FCs).

“Some people have said that there won’t be an FA next season, but the FA is still here and I, through Mentri Besar Kedah Incorporated (MBI), have agreed to purchase 80 per cent shares of Darulaman FC, while the remaining 20 per cent will be held by KFA.

“MBI is negotiating with several parties to establish a consortium and the 80 per cent will be shared among the consortium members,” he said.

Muhammad Sanusi had previously posted on his Facebook page on October 1 his desire to resign as KFA president and to hand over all football management matters to a more qualified party to improve the sport in Kedah. The resignation letter, which stated that he would end his services on October 15, was rejected by KFA.

Regarding KFA’s new logo selection, Muhammad Sanusi said it would be done through an open competition and welcomed the public, especially Kedah football fans, to participate.

“For more information, please refer to the KFA official Facebook page. There are many attractive prizes up for grabs, including RM5,000 for the main winner,” he said. — Bernama