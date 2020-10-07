Manager disappointed with poor N. Sembilan performance in M-League this season

Negri Sembilan manager Abdul Razak Mohd Idrus said he is upset with the insipid performance of the squad in the Malaysian League this season. — jacoblund/Istock pic via AFP

SEREMBAN, Oct 7 — The manager of Premier League side, Negri Sembilan, Abdul Razak Mohd Idrus is upset with the insipid performance of the squad in the Malaysian League this season.

He said it was about the inconsistent performance of the team who did not record two consecutive wins despite the various training programmes conducted by head coach Sazali Saidon.

“Actually, I am disappointed with the result of the match with Kuching FA in which we lost at home even though we won two matches as hosts after the competition resumed on August 26.

“However, I hope the team will work hard and stay focus for the last Premier League match against Sarawak United so that we could qualify for the 2020 Malaysia Cup or I have to leave it to the management for further action,” he said in a statement here today.

On September 25, Negri Sembilan failed to collect three full points in a home game, losing 2-4 to Kuching FA.

Apart from that, Abdul Razak was also disappointed with the performance of several players especially the import players who also lost their focus and failed to capitalise on the various chances during the match.

“Ninety per cent of the players were retained this season but lost their focus, which allowed the goal to be easily penetrated causing the team to have a -7-goal difference,” he said

The Deers are now on the eighth spot in the league of 12 teams with 11 points after three wins, two draws and five losses.

The squad is scheduled to meet Sarawak United as its league closing match on Friday at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi. — Bernama