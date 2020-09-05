Czechs beat Slovakia 3-1 in Nations League derby

Czech Republic's Michael Krmencik celebrates after scoring the third goal against Slovakia September 5, 2020. ― Reuters pic

BRATISLAVA, Sept 5 ― The Czech Republic claimed a 3-1 away win over neighbouring Slovakia after finally breaking down their opponents with three second-half goals in their Nations League clash today.

The Czechs pressed high and controlled much of the League B Group 2 match but could not find the cutting edge in the first half in which Sparta Prague's 18-year-old striker Adam Hlozek made his debut as the youngest ever Czech international.

Vladimir Coufal gave the Czechs the lead just after the break when Slovak goalkeeper Dominik Greif parried Jakub Jankto's cross for the Slavia Prague player to slot home.

Borek Dockal notched the second in the 53rd minute when he beat the keeper from the penalty spot after Slovakia's Norbert Gyomber brought down Lukas Masopust in the area.

Michael Krmencík rounded off the Czech scoring in the 86th before Ivan Schranz netted for the Slovaks two minutes later.

Before the match, Slavia boss Jaroslav Trvdik said he would ask to withdraw the club's seven players from the Czech national team squad ahead of Monday's match at home to Scotland due to a positive coronavirus test amongst the staff. ― Reuters