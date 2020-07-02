Reezal expresses appreciation for huge contribution of sports journalists in Malaysia

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya June 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican has expressed his appreciation for the contributions and sacrifices of sports journalists in Malaysia who work hard to bring sports news and development to the public.

“I greatly appreciate the huge contribution made by sports writers in jointly developing national sports through their positive and constructive writings and reports,” he said on his Facebook page in conjunction with the World Sports Journalists Day today.

He also wished a happy World Sports Journalists Day to all sports media practitioners nationwide and members of the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM).

The World Sports Journalists Day is celebrated on July 2 every year by sports writers worldwide in conjunction with the formation of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) in 1924.

Meanwhile, SAM president Jasni Shafie, while welcoming Reezal Merican’s appreciation, said sports journalists in Malaysia were faced with bigger challenges following the closure or downsizing of several media outlets in the country.

“Whatever it is, we are proud of the contributions poured into helping to develop national sports, apart from fostering racial integration among the different races in Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama