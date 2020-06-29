Sports commissioner tells Malaysian associations to stop relying on govt for grants

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The management of national sports bodies must change their mentality and not hope for grants or handouts from the government to run their associations.

Sports Commissioner Wirdati Mohd Radzi said sports association leaders in the country should be wise enough to diversity their sources of income as the annual allocation from the Youth and Sports Ministry was insufficient to meet all their needs to carry out their activities.

“So, associations must be prepared to become self-sustainable, which is one of the characteristics of a well-run association,” she said when appearing as a panellist on the Sports Talk Programme IV Edition: Quality Sports Management Improves National Sports Performance that was broadcast live via the UiTM YouTube channel today.

The programme was chaired by UiTM Sports Centre deputy director (Administration and Operations) Jalaludin Hussain and participated by two other panellists — Johor National Sports Council director cum 2020 Johor Sukma Secretariat chief operating officer Mohd Gadaffie Abd Aziz and Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) assistant general secretary Abang Zulkarnain Abang Abdurahman.

Almost 11,000 sports associations at state and national levels are registered with the Sports Commissioner’s Office. — Bernama