Pj City FC get go ahead to resume training Monday

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Petaling Jaya City FC team can breathe a sigh of relief after getting the green light from the Malaysian Football League (MFL) to kick off the team’s official training session starting Monday.

Team manager K. Rajendran confirmed that he had received MFL approval today, after naming Sime Darby FC Training Field in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam as the training venue.

“This morning we started training at the gym by separating the players into three groups, while the field training starts this Monday. I met and talked to the players, they were in good shape to get back into practice after three months of no competitive action.

“In terms of fitness, they were in good shape as they had done their own training during the movement control order (MCO) period. However, in terms of technique and skill, it takes time to get back to form,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Previously, the Phoenix squad playing in the Super League had to wait for the approval as it did not specify a closed training ground despite successfully completing other documents such as the swab test results report, screening test confirmation letter by the team doctor and the name of a coordinator to monitor compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

PJ City FC became the latest Super League team to earn MFL approval to start training after UiTM FC, Selangor, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), Terengganu FC (TFC), Perak, Melaka, Felda United FC and Kedah.

Meanwhile, Rajendran is confident head coach K. Devan’s squad will be ready to face a tough challenge in the Super League campaign if the competition, suspended since March 16, starts earlier than September.

“We need about a month’s training to get back into the swing of things. The Covid-19 infection cases have been steadily declining and the leagues in other countries have also begun, Liverpool have also been named Premier League champions.

“So, we hope the government, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and MFL can consider resuming the Malaysian League by August,” he said.

He also hoped that the MFL would approve the use of the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) as the official stadium when the league resumes, as stadium upgrading works have been completed.

The MFL inspection in February found that the stadium did not meet the criteria to be used as the team’s official venue because the field conditions were not suitable for the game and the dressing room was in the process of being upgraded.

After a victory, a draw and three defeats in the league so far, PJ City sit tenth out of 12 teams with four points, while JDT top the table with 10 points from four games. — Bernama