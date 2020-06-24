Cameron Champ withdraws from Travelers Championship after testing positive for Covid-19

Cameron Champ becomes the second player in a week to pull out from an event due to Covid-19. — AFP pic

CROMWELL, June 24 — Cameron Champ has withdrawn from the Travellers Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 during pre-tournament screening. The US$7.4 million (RM31.6 million) event tees off tomorrow at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

The two-time PGA Tour winner becomes the second player in a week to pull out from an event due to Covid-19, following Nick Watney who withdrew from the RBC Heritage after a positive test before the start of the second round. Watney had tested negative during pre-tournament screening but felt unwell on Friday morning and underwent another test.

Champ is now undergoing self-isolation under the Centres for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

“I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result. It’s important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones,” said the 25-year-old Californian.

