Foreign clubs must meet JDT representatives before making deals, says club technical director

JDT technical director Alistair Edwards says any foreign clubs expressing their interest to procure Johor Darul Ta'zim players must meet with the club’s representatives first before going further. — Foto ihsan Twitter/Johor Southern Tigers

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 ― Any foreign clubs expressing their interest to procure Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) players must meet with the JDT representatives first before going further.

JDT technical director Alistair Edwards in the latest entry posted in JDT Facebook page “Johor Southern Tigers” said only he and the team's sporting director Martin Prest have been given the authority by the club management regarding the matter.

“They will contact JDT. If there isn't any communication but there are local agents claiming about interest from overseas, it is either one of two things. Either it is a made-up story or the agent is trying to make money. If the interest is true, the club or an international football agent hired by them will contact us,” he said.

Edwards who is a former player himself also revealed that JDT is among the teams in Malaysia which had sold its foreign players to foreign clubs, among them Argentinian-born striker Juan Martin Lucero to the Mexican club, Tijuana, for a fee of US$2.5 million (RM10.689 million) in 2017.

He was commenting on the recent news reports claiming that several foreign clubs had previously expressed their interest in few JDT players such as Muhammad Safawi Rasid and Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid. ― Bernama



