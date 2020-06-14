Atletico held at Bilbao in blow to top-four hopes

Athletic Bilbao’s players celebrate after teammate Spanish forward Iker Muniain scored during the Spanish League football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Club Atletico de Madrid at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao June 14, 2020. — AFP pic

BILBAO, Spain, June 14 — Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao today on their return to action after La Liga’s three-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, missing out on the chance to capitalise on slip-ups by their rivals for Champions League places.

Iker Muniain gave Athletic the lead in an empty San Mames stadium by prodding home in the 37th minute to complete a clever move but Atletico responded two minutes later when Diego Costa slotted in following a through ball from Koke.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico side had the best chance to win the game after the interval when Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon parried a cross from Renan Lodi into the path of Santiago Arias but the keeper recovered to block the rebound with his leg.

Atletico are sixth on 46 points, level with fifth-placed Getafe, who lost at Granada on Friday, and fourth-placed Real Sociedad, who host Osasuna later today. Athletic are 10th on 38. — Reuters