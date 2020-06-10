Amiens, Toulouse avoid relegation as French court confirms Ligue 1 end

Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal with Neymar during the Ligue 1 match with Amiens at Parc des Princes in Paris December 21, 2019. The LFP ended the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons in April with 10 games left. — Reuters pic

PARIS, June 10 ― Amiens and Toulouse were given a lifeline yesterday when France's top administrative court suspended their relegation from the Ligue 1 football championship, although it upheld the curtailment of the season amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The LFP ended the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons in April with 10 games left after the government said no professional sport could return before September and Paris St Germain were awarded the league title ― their seventh in eight years.

It also meant seventh-placed Olympique Lyonnais, a point off Lille in the Europa League qualifying spot, missed out on European football through the standings, while Amiens and Toulouse, who were adrift at the bottom, were to be relegated.

All three clubs appealed the decision to end the season.

“The judge validates the terms defined by the league, in particular for the classification of the Ligue 1 championship,” the State Council said in a statement yesterday.

“The judge in summary proceedings suspends relegation to Ligue 2 of Amiens and Toulouse,” it added.

Given that Lorient and Lens have been promoted from Ligue 2, the State Council also ordered the LFP to review its championship format for next season. That could ultimately lead to a 22-team league for the 2020-21 campaign.

Annual broadcasting rights for Ligue 1 are now over €1 billion (RM4.84 billion), underscoring the importance for teams to avoid the financial consequences of relegation.

The LFP decision to cut short the season ― which also meant runners-up Olympique Marseille and third-placed Rennes qualified for the Champions League ― has been criticised, especially as the other main European leagues have resumed or are set to.

Since the April decision, the government has given the green light for French cup final matches to be played before September without fans in attendance, while the 2020-21 season is due to begin on August 22. Training for teams has also now resumed. ― Reuters