Bowling, shooting bodies to meet MSN over training SOPs

New SOPs will be needed as sports, including bowling, resumes. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress (MTBC) will hold a meeting with the National Sports Council (MSN) in Bukit Jalil on Tuesday following the latest decision by the government to allow more outdoor and indoor sports activities to be held under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Its secretary-general, Maradona Chok said national keglers were delighted to be back in action, and would adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN).

“The team is excited with the announcement and looking forward to returning to the lanes once MSN approves it. We will strictly follow the SOP for national team training, with adequate social distancing and hygiene protocol in place,” he told Bernama.

Malaysian National Shooting Association (NSAM) committee member Datuk Musa Omar also welcomed the government’s move to allow more indoor and outdoor sports activities to be allowed.

“We will hold discussions with MSN and the Ministry of Youth and Sports on the SOP that shooters should follow when holding training sessions in the near future, especially at the National Shooting Range in Subang,” said Musa, who is also a former national shooting squad manager.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when announcing the RMCO today said several types of sports and recreational activities would be allowed again with strict adherence to the SOP, beginning Wednesday (June 10),

These include training for team sports, sports activities that do not involve physical contact, such as bowling, badminton, archery, and shooting. Outdoor group activities such as biking and motorcycle convoys will also be allowed.

Among the activities still not allowed are holding sports competitions or games involving large crowds of supporters or spectators, swimming and the operation of public swimming pools, and contact sports such as rugby, wrestling, boxing, football, basketball and hockey. — Bernama