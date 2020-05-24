Two more positive coronavirus tests in Premier League

A general view of the Premier League logo before the match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion in Sheffield February 22, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 24 — Two people from two Premier League clubs have tested positive for coronavirus after a second batch of testing, the Premier League confirmed on Saturday.

It takes the number of positive tests to eight from England’s top-flight clubs whose players returned to limited group training on Tuesday.

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Tuesday 19 May, Thursday 21 May and Friday 22 May, 996 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs,” the statement said.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.”

The Premier league said it would not be providing details of the identities of the two new positive tests.

No matches have been played in the Premier League since March, but the government has given the green light for a return for elite sport on June 1.

The Premier League’s “Project Restart” hopes to resume, action in June, although no date has been fixed. — Reuters