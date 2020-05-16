Union coach Fischer to miss Bayern clash after quarantine breach

The Bundesliga becomes the first top European league to resume this weekend behind closed doors despite the coronavirus pandemic. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, May 16 — Bundesliga giant-killers Union Berlin will be without head coach Urs Fischer for tomorrow's home clash against Bayern Munich after he broke the team quarantine following a family bereavement.

The Bundesliga becomes the first top European league to resume this weekend behind closed doors despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidelines for the German top flight’s restart include a week-long quarantine for every club, which Fischer broke on Monday to join his family after the death of his father-in-law.

The Swiss plans to return to Berlin today, but will not rejoin the team, because he broke the German Football League (DFL) guidelines, the club said yesterday.

“All our sympathy goes to the Fischer family in this difficult time,” said Union president Dirk Zingler.

In the build-up to tomorrow's game, Fischer’s assistant coach Markus Hoffmann will take charge of Union and be on the bench for the match.

According to DFL guidelines, Fischer will only return to the team after two negative tests for the coronavirus.

Mid-table Union, in their first ever season in the top division, are a force to be reckoned with at home having beaten previous league leaders Dortmund and Moenchengladbach this season.

However, the terraces of their east Berlin stadium will be empty tomorrow with Bayern looking to build on their four-point lead in their bid to win an eighth straight league title.

Also set to miss the return of the Bundesliga is Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich, whose trip from his team’s hotel to buy toothpaste cost him his place on the bench for the home fixture with Wolfsburg today.

“I made a mistake by leaving the hotel,” admitted Herrlich who said he went to a supermarket to buy toothpaste and skin cream.

“In this situation, I didn’t live up to my position as a role model for my team and the public.”

The former Germany international took over Augsburg from Martin Schmidt earlier his year, penning a deal until 2022.

His team are 14th in the Bundesliga, five points clear of the relegation play-off spot. — AFP