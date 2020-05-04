MFL urged to learn from other Asian countries before resuming M-League

MFL has been urged to look at several other Asian countries before deciding to resume the 2020 Malaysia League competition in September. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) has been urged to look at several other Asian countries before deciding to resume the 2020 Malaysia League competition in September.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC ) secretary-general, Datuk Windsor Paul John said the Asian football governing body did not have any objections on the proposal by MFL as the administrative body of M-League to reshuffle the league format but it should adhere to its standard operating procedure (SOP) before continuing with the competition.

“For example, the Korean League (K-League) which will be starting on May 8, maybe a good start on how they are conducting the league in such a situation.

“In fact, after this, I understand, other leagues will also be opening and I feel that maybe a good opportunity for MFL to obtain input to ensure Malaysia League proceeds smoothly,” he said in a statement issued by MFL today.

In this regard, Windsor announced MFL and other Asian countries can continue with league competition if the change in format is accepted by all partners and the competition meets the SOP set by the government.

“The format proposed by MFL is reasonable as they are finding the best way to complete the remaining league matches within the available period.

“In the revised format, all teams need to compromise on the question of playing at home or away after taking into consideration this extraordinary time,” Windsor said.

Last Friday, MFL announced changes to the 2020 M-League format, after taking into consideration the decision of the Special Ministers’ Meeting on MCO Implementation chaired by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) , Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The administrator of M-League plans to resume the Super and Premier Leagues with half fixtures from September 1 and ending on Sept 27.

The Malaysia Cup competition would be held from October 17 to November 7 while the FA Cup and Challenge Cup would be cancelled due to time constraint. — Bernama