British GP v Wimbledon as schedule worries mount amid Covid-19 outbreak

The All England Club are set to hold an emergency summit in the next few days regarding whether this year's Wimbledon tennis championships will take place. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 28 ― Formula One fans could find out as soon as next week whether this year's British Grand Prix is going ahead.

Motorsport officials are trying to draw up a revised season after the opening eight races of the 2020 campaign were called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A further complication for British Grand Prix organisers is that the All England Club are set to hold an emergency summit in the next few days regarding whether this year's Wimbledon tennis championships will take place.

Wimbledon is meant to finish a week before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, central England.

Moving the grass-court event is an option and that could have a knock-on effect on the July 19 Grand Prix.

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle said a decision on whether the Grand Prix goes ahead must be taken 12 weeks before the scheduled race date.

“It is not our decision alone,” said Pringle.

“We wouldn't do anything without an agreement with Formula One, and the challenges that come with changing an international calendar.

“We are trying to find the right answer, but 12 weeks is the drop-dead date to get things prepared.”

Meanwhile, seven UK-based Formula One teams have responded to the British government's call for assistance with the manufacture of medical devices to help in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The teams, who have diverted technological resources into the “Project Pitlane” collective, which includes trying to improve respirator and ventilator facilities, are Red Bull, Racing Point, Haas, McLaren, Mercedes, Renault and Williams. ― AFP