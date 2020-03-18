US Open tennis championship could be postponed by coronavirus

File photo showing Roger Federer serving to Sumit Nagal in the first round on day one of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2019. — Picture by Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

NEW YORK, March 18 — The US Tennis Association acknowledged yesterday that developments in the coronavirus pandemic could dictate moving the US Open, now scheduled to start in August.

But the American federation said it wouldn’t determine any new date for its flagship Grand Slam without consulting the other major championship organisers, the International Tennis Federation and the ATP and WTA tours.

“We recognise that such a decision should not be made unilaterally,” the USTA said in a statement — a scarcely veiled jab at the French Tennis Federation which announced earlier yesterday it was moving the second Grand Slam of the year, the French Open, to September 20-October 4.

In postponing the event originally sheculed for May 24-June 7, the French Federation apparently declined to consult other stakeholders in the sport.

The chosen dates, one week after the current scheduled conclusion of the US Open, caught the ATP and WTA by surprise.

They conflict with the Laver Cup in Boston, where Europe’s top players are scheduled to take on a World team.

Roger Federer has already committed to the event.

The US Open, the final Grand Slam on the calendar, is scheduled to run August 24-September 13 at the Billie Jean King Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows, New York.

“The USTA is continuing to plan for the 2020 US Open and is not at this time implementing any changes to the schedule,” the USTA said.

“These are unprecedented times, though, and we are assessing all of our options, including the possibility of moving the tournament to a later date.” — AFP