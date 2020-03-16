Win over Selangor, rejuvenates Kedah’s spirit

Kedah head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak (left) and Kedah skipper Baddrol Bakhtiar at a press conference in Bukit Jalil National Stadium, July 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

ALOR STAR, March 16 — The 2-0 victory over Selangor has reignited the spirit and confidence of the Red Eagle squad to continue with their winning streak in the Super League this season.

Kedah head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak said despite losing twice and having a draw, in the matches against Johor Darul Ta’zim, Terengganu and UiTM FC, it did not dampen his players’ spirit and with a strong determination to win, they strived and managed to earn three points.

“We know the game was not easy because Selangor never lost after three games, credit to all players for their hard work and in not giving up to win the match.

“There was no tactical change, but the motivation of the players themselves to win. Even without (presence of) supporters, they played well,” he told reporters after the game ended last night.

He reminded his players to not take easy with the opponents’ game.

“We will continue to work hard for the next match against PDRM... we will have to do more training, increase fitness and focus on winning,” he added.

Meanwhile, Selangor head coach B. Satiananthan said his players did not play to their actual level and were not able to break down Kedah’s defence to be able to score.

“For the first 20 minutes we were in control and played well, but after the first goal by Kedah, we lost focus.

“I hope I have the time to fix the mistakes... and, if any of the imports are not giving impact to the team, I will drop them,” he said.

Kedah has only scored four points in four appearances after losing to Johor Darul Ta’zim and Terengganu, and a draw in the match against UiTM FC. — Bernama