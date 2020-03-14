Malaysia’s badminton training module can produce world-class shuttlers, says Misbun

BAM national director for youth development Datuk Misbun Sidek said he has a special training module that can be used by all national coaches to produce world-class shuttlers. — Bernama pic

LUMUT, March 14 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) national director for youth development Datuk Misbun Sidek said he has a special training module that can be used by all national coaches to produce world-class shuttlers.

He said the module would, among others, offer streamlined training to national coaches so that the shuttlers will continue to make a name for themselves on the international stage.

“This training module has been in use all these while and has even produced champions like Datuk Lee Chong Wei and others who have put Malaysia on the world map,” said Misbun, who described the module as his biggest legacy to Malaysian badminton.

Misbun also commented on national men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia’s march into the semi-finals of the prestigious All-England Badminton Championships in Birmingham.

Zii Jia, 21, is set to meet Denmark’s former world champion Viktor Axelsen in the last four today and Misbun is confident the Malaysian can emerge triumphant if he can repeat the performance he displayed en route to downing 2016 Rio Olympic gold medallist Cheng Long of China in the quarter-finals yesterday.

“Zii Jia just needs to be cool, calm and focused against Viktor,” he said when met at the Manjung Open Youth Badminton Championships, sponsored by Bandar Baru Setia Awan Perdana developer Taraf Nusantara Sdn Bhd, at the Manjung Lekir Badminton Arena in Sitiawan today.

Earlier in the quarter-finals, world No. 13 Zii Jia stunned Chen Long 21-12, 21-18 while second seed Axelsen downed Shi Yuqi, also of China, 21-15, 21-17.

“I see from his performance this year that he is more spirited and determined,” said Misbun.

Meanwhile, 250 children aged between nine and 15 from Perak took part in the two-day Manjung Open Youth tournament. — Bernama