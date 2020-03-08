Aaliyah clinches trick event title at prestigious Moomba Masters

Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah, who made her debut in the tournament in 2013, accumulated 6,900 points, finishing ahead of the Australian duo. — Picture from Twitter/MyTeamMas

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Malaysia’s waterski darling, Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah created history after becoming the first Asian water skier to clinch the trick event title in the junior girls category at the prestigious Moomba Masters festival in Melbourne, Australia yesterday.

The 16-year-old teenager who made her debut in the tournament in 2013, accumulated 6,900 points, finishing ahead of the Australian duo — Sade Ferguson (5,770) and Tayla Simmonds (5,710) who had to settle for second and third places, respectively.

In the jump event, Aaliyah clinched her first podium finish after she came in second with an effort of 36.5 metres. Ferguson took the lead with a distance of 40.1 metres, while American Alyssa Drake came in third with 33.3 metres.

She also put up a superb performance in the slalom event, finishing fifth with a run of 1.5/55/12 despite being seeded eighth.

Aaliyah garnered a score of 2,716.25 points from three events for second place. Ferguson took the overall title after amassing 2,836.23 points, while her compatriot Layne Moroney came in third with 1,948.51 points.

“I am thrilled to have finished with one win and two seconds, and I am definitely looking forward to the open category which continues this weekend through to the bank holiday on Monday,” according to Aaliyah in a statement issued by the Malaysian Waterski and Wakeboard Federation (MWWF).

Her coach, who was also her father, Hanifah Yoong, was pleased with Aaliyah’s outstanding performance.

“It’s a first top of the podium for her here and a first jump trophy while also taking her second overall trophy by coming second,” Hanifah said.

He revealed that the victory would enable Aaliyah to feature in all disciplines at the 2020 Junior World Championship at the Santa Rosa beach in Florida, United States in August.

The Moomba Masters festival is a renowned water skiing competition, being held every year at Yarra River in Melbourne. — Bernama