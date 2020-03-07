Bandar Malaysia Open: Winner to be decided over 54 holes after bad weather scuppers Day 3

Nicholas Fung hitting out of the bunker during Round 3. He's hoping to carry Malaysia's charge into the finals. — Pix by Ahmad Zamzahuri Abas

KOTA KEMUNING, March 7 — The Bandar Malaysia Open will crown a winner after 54 holes following the abandonment of Round 3 at 4.25pm due to bad weather.

Six flights had yet to tee off including leader Andrew Dodt who was supposed to do so at 2.15pm before play was suspended at around 1.30pm today.

The event, which was supposed to be played over 72 holes and end on Sunday, had already been delayed on Thursday and Friday with players who hadn’t finished Round 2 continuing this morning. Danny Chia, 47, hoping to roll back the years and play pain free tomorrow in order to finish as high as possible in the leader-board.

Those who made the cut then were paired into new groups and started teeing off at 12.15pm today.

Australian Dodt holds a one-shot lead at 13-under par, over China’s Liu Yanwei with Americans Trevor Simsby and Jarin Todd a shot further back.

The tournament which has a total prize of US$1 million (RM4.2 million) had a 156-player draw of which half were cut after Round 2. Ben Leong a picture of concentration as he lines up a putt during Round 3 of the Bandar Malaysia Open.

About 75 players made the cut including Malaysia’s Nicholas Fung, Danny Chia, Mohammad Wafiyuddin as well as amateur player Lo Tien Ming.

Tournament officials have decided that play will now resume at 8.30am tomorrow for those who have started their rounds, while the remaining players who haven’t teed off will do so from 8.40am.

The Bandar Malaysia Open is making a comeback after a four-year hiatus. It is taking place at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club in Kota Kemuning.