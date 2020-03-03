Asian Team Squash tournament postponed due to Covid-19

Tourists wearing masks cross a street outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The Asian Team Squash Championships 2020 scheduled to be held from March 25 to 29 has been put off in view of the high impact of Covid-19 and it is expected to be held in July.

The Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) coaching director, Major ® S. Maniam said several countries such as India and Qatar as well as several referees from Hong Kong and Macau had withdrawn from the tournament.

“We unanimously agreed to postpone the championship after our discussion with the tournament management team.

“We are looking at alternative dates in June and July, but we have not finalised the specific dates as we ourselves do not know the situation,” he told Bernama.

Apart from that, he said SRAM is also monitoring the development abroad especially the countries affected by Covid-19.

He said following that the association also decided not to send players to the Asian Youth Championships in Qingdao, China on June 29 to July 4.

Worries of Covid-19 infection also saw several major sporting events including Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix in April postponed.

The latest event to be cancelled is the Qatar MotorGP scheduled for this weekend. — Bernama