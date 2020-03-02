PJ City FC held Felda United to 1-1 draw

PJ City FC player Mahali Jasuli (centre) celebrates scoring a goal against Felda United during the Super League 2020 at Stadium Tun Abdul Razak (STAR) March 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

MARAN, March 2 — Felda United’s momentary lapses caused them to miss collecting three full points despite dominating the game against PJ City FC in a Super League match last night.

Felda United head coach Mohd Nidzam Jamil admitted the slack was evident after his squad netted a goal via Muhammad Ariff Farhan Md Isa in the 47th minute.

“This lack of hunger needs to be resolved and it has to change before the next game. We dominated the first and the early part of second half which resulted in a goal.

“...but then all of a sudden we ran out of gas. After scoring the first goal, we should have kept up the pressure for the second goal,” he told reporters after the match at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium here yesterday.

In the match, defender Mahali Jasuli emerged as PJ City FC’s saviour when he snatched the equaliser in the 74th minute to hold Felda United to a 1-1 draw.

Despite the letdown, Mohd Nidzam said the match provided them with valuable experience especially in dealing with opponents of bigger physique.

He said credits should be given to Felda United midfielder Muhammad Azarul Nazarith Azhar for his indomitable efforts to keep the visitors at bay despite his small figure.

“He guarded the ball well and if he could maintain the rhythm, I think he has a bright future in the sport,” he said.

Meanwhile, PJ City FC coach K. Devan acknowledged his team needed to improve their performance especially in terms of ball passing, teamwork and executing good finishing.

He believed his charges had many opportunities to score including a penalty kick, but they failed to capitalise on their chances.

“The hosts scored early, but we managed to equalise in the second half after playing a more aggressive game,” he said. — Bernama