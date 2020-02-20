Former Villa defender Hutton retires

Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon (right) in action with Aston Villa’s Alan Hutton during their Championship Play-Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London, May 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

GLASGOW, Feb 20 — Former Aston Villa and Tottenham defender Alan Hutton announced his retirement yesterday.

Hutton made 185 appearances for Villa before being released last year after playing a role in their promotion back to the Premier League in 2019.

The 35-year-old right-back had a four-season spell with Tottenham after starting his career with Scottish club Rangers.

He also earned 50 Scotland caps between 2007 and 2016.

Hutton won the Scottish title with the Glasgow club in 2005 and helped Spurs lift the League Cup three years later.

“I have come to the conclusion that I am going to retire from football,” Hutton told talkSPORT.

“Obviously, it has been a really difficult decision that I’ve had to make. I’ve taken my time and thought about it a lot.

“I could have played on, I had opportunities to play on, but nothing that really worked out for me and my family, if I am honest.

“It’s a sad moment for myself, but I think it is the right one overall.

“It has been such a big part of my life since I was six or seven. It has been a long journey, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it.

“I’ve had some amazing moments, I’ve had some not so good moments, but it has given me everything I’ve got, and I am really thankful for that.” — AFP