National defender Davies joins JDT

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Feb 17 — Harimau Malaya defender Matthew Davies today was introduced as Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) new signing for the Malaysian League (M-League) this season.

JDT club owner, Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said the former Pahang defender would be the club’s long-term investment.

“It’s a great investment because he is just 25 years old and it’s a long-term investment for JDT to improve our sport (football).

“We are grateful that there is a player (like him) who has a professional attitude and quality in our team,” he told reporters at a new player unveiling ceremony at the JDT headquarters here today.

The team’s head coach Benjamin Mora and its team manager Luciano Figueroa were present at the event.

However, Tunku Ismail did not disclose the transfer fee paid to secure the services of the former Pahang captain.

Tunku Ismail noted that over the past three to four years he had been keeping an eye on Davies, who then played for Pahang and had vast experience.

Meanwhile, Davies promised to play a meaningful role in the squad and contribute towards JDT’s effort to make more footballing history.

“I will contribute to JDT’s on-going success, as a brand and football club. I am excited to work with my new manager and coach,” he said. — Bernama