Barca sneak past Getafe to keep pressure on Real

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their first goal against Getafe at Camp Nou February 15, 2020. — Reuters pic

BARCELONA, Feb 16 — Barcelona beat third-placed Getafe 2-1 at home yesterday to stay on the heels of La Liga title rivals Real Madrid but the champions were made to sweat for all three points by the impressive visitors.

Antoine Griezmann sent the Catalans ahead in the 34th minute with a cool finish with the outside of his left foot after being played in by an outstanding pass from Lionel Messi, while Sergi Roberto doubled Barca's lead five minutes later.

Getafe pulled a goal back in the 66th with a stunning volley from striker Angel Rodriguez, who almost snatched an equaliser but was denied by Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who then flew to the floor to prevent Jaime Mata netting on the rebound.

The victory took Barcelona level on 52 points with Real Madrid, who lead the standings on goal difference and host Celta Vigo on Sunday. Getafe stay third on 42. — Reuters




