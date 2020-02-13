Newcastle’s Joelinton, Muto return to training ahead of Arsenal clash

Newcastle United's Joelinton scores their fourth goal against Rochdale at St James’ Park in Newcastle January 14, 2020. — Action Images via Reuters

NEW CASTLE, Feb 13 — Newcastle United have been handed a double injury boost ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Arsenal with forwards Joelinton and Yoshinori Muto back in first-team training, the club said on their website.

Brazilian Joelinton picked up a rib injury in Newcastle’s 3-2 win at Oxford United in the FA Cup fourth round replay last week, while Japan’s Muto has not played since early last month because of a hip problem.

Their return will bolster manager Steve Bruce’s forward options heading into the weekend with both Andy Carroll (hip) and Dwight Gayle (hamstring) sidelined.

Newcastle, who have lost each of their last seven visits to the Emirates Stadium, are in 12th spot on 31 points, two places below Arsenal on goal difference. — Reuters