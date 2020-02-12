Calamity Casilla costs Leeds promotion push again

Leeds United’s Kiko Casilla has been culpable for a number of goals in recent weeks and let a routine passback slip underneath his foot and then fell over to allow Said Benrahma the easiest of finishes to open the scoring.— Action Images pic via Reuters

LONDON, Feb 12 ­— Leeds United’s bid to end a 16-year wait to return to the Premier League stumbled again in a 1-1 draw at Brentford due to another error from goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

The former Spanish international has been culpable for a number of goals in recent weeks and let a routine passback slip underneath his foot and then fell over to allow Said Benrahma the easiest of finishes to open the scoring.

Leeds had lost four of their last five games to throw away an 11-point lead over the chasing pack in the automatic promotion places.

However, they at least secured a point thanks to another goalkeeping error at the other end as David Raya flapped at a corner seven minutes before half-time and Leeds captain Liam Cooper stabbed home an equaliser.

Leeds edge back a point above third-placed Fulham and maintain their two-point advantage over Brentford, who remain in fourth.

Nottingham Forest passed up the chance to pass both Leeds and Brentford as they suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to Charlton.

The Addicks moved six points clear of the relegation zone as Lyle Taylor lashed in the winner midway through the first half at the far post after a break down the left from Naby Sarr.

Blackburn beat Hull 3-0 with a flurry of late goals at Ewood Park to move to within three points of the playoff places.

Darragh Lenihan finished amid a goalmouth scramble in the 73rd minute and Adam Armstrong’s superb drive into the top corner six minutes later tamed the Tigers before Dominic Samuel slotted in a third.

Swansea and QPR shared a goalless draw at the Liberty Stadium to frustrate the hosts’ hopes of breaking into the top six.

Barnsley remain rooted in the relegation zone as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Birmingham.

Ten-man Wigan were grateful for a late own goal from Middlesbrough defender Harold Moukoudi as they took a point from a 2-2 draw. — AFP