Kyrgios out of New York Open with shoulder injury

Nick Kyrgios celebrates winning the match against Gilles Simon during the Australian Open in Melbourne January 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 9 — Nick Kyrgios, back in the world top 20 after a fourth-round run at the Australian Open, has withdrawn from the ATP New York Open with a shoulder injury.

Organisers of the tournament that starts tomorrow tweeted a statement from Kyrgios in which he told New York fans he was “really disappointed” he wouldn’t get to test himself in the Long Island event.

“My shoulder has flared up and I am not able to play,” said Kyrgios, who battled right shoulder trouble that affected his serve late last year.

American John Isner is the top seed in the event with Australian Open quarter-finalist Milos Raonic of Canada seeded second. — AFP