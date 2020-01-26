Yew Sin-Ee Yi claim first title of the year

Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi were among seven players axed by BAM from the national team. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 —Malaysian independent doubles Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi claimed their first title this year as the world 20th ranked pair after defeating China’s Huang Kai Xiang-Liu Cheng in the men’s double final of the 2020 Thailand Masters in Bangkok, today.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi, among seven players axed by the Badminton Association of Malaysia from the national team last December, took 72 minutes to notch a sweet 18-21, 21-17, 21-17 comeback victory over the Chinese pair.

The pair emerged as the only Malaysian in the final’s action at the Huamark Indoor Stadium after national men’s doubles Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong and two mixed doubles; Tan Kiang Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Goh Soon Huat-Lai Shevon James lost in the semi-finals, yesterday.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi recorded a comfortable 21-17, 21-14 win over Taiwan’s Lee Jhe Huei-Yang Po Hsuan to progress into the final.

Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus crowned as the men’s single champion after securing a 16-21, 21-13, 21-12 victory over Japanese Kenta Nishimoto, while Akane Yamaguchi of Japan clinched the women’s single title following a 21-16, 22-20 win over South Korean’s An Se Young.

Cheng Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan of China won the women’s double after defeating South Korean’s Baek Ha Na-Jung Kyung Eun 17-21, 21-17, 21-15.

Mixed doubles category saw Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia defeated England’s Marcus Ellis-Lauren Smith 16-21, 21-13, 21-16 to be crowned as the champion. — Bernama