Watford sign Argentinian winger Pussetto from Udinese

Udinese's Argentinian forward Ignacio Pussetto celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A match against Juventus at the Juventus Allianz stadium in Turin December 15, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 15 — Watford have signed Argentine winger Ignacio Pussetto from Italian side Udinese on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League club announced yesterday.

The club did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported it was in the region of €8 million (RM36.2 million).

The 24-year-old, who can also play as a striker, has five goals and five assists in 50 appearances since his move to Udinese in 2018.

Udinese is owned by Italian businessman Giampaolo Pozzo while his son Gino owns Watford, who have signed a number of players from the Serie A club in the past.

Watford, who were in the relegation zone since the start of the season, moved up to 17th over the weekend — a turnaround engineered by new manager Nigel Pearson who has won 13 points in six matches since his appointment in December. — Reuters