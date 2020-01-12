TSG not placing high target at LTDL 2020, says CEO

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 12 — Continental cycling team Terengganu Inc TSG Cycling Team (TSG) is not placing too high a target at the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) which begins on Feb 6.

This is based on the expectation that the 2020 LTdL will feature more world-class teams following its upgrade to a professional series (pro series) from the Hors Class (HC) status by the International Cycling Union (UCI) this year.

TSG chief executive officer Che Ku Mohd Izmuddin Che Ku Mahmood said the team also did not want to put pressure on the riders despite being confident of challenging competitors from all over the world.

“Despite being named the number one team in the Asian tour last year, there are still many weaknesses that we need to address and overcome to compete with the WorldTour teams.

“So we need to be more realistic and just set the podium and stage targets for this edition.

“But if any rider wins the jersey at LTdL, it will be a bonus for TSG,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The 25th edition of LTdL, scheduled to be held from Feb 6 to 15, involves 10 stages including in Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama