Former world No.1 Muguruza reaches Shenzhen quarter-finals

SHANGHAI, Jan 8 ― Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza defeated the American Shelby Rogers today to avoid becoming the latest big name to exit the Shenzhen Open.

The former world number one from Spain won 6-1, 7-6 (7/2) to reach the quarter-finals in southern China, where she will face the Russian Anna Blinkova or Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan.

It is the first time since last year's French Open that the 26-year-old has won two matches in a row.

“Every match is very important and it's great to start the year here and get as many matches as possible,” said Muguruza, who has slipped to 35th in the world.

Top seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka both lost on Tuesday, dealing a setback to their preparations for the Australian Open.

The first Grand Slam of the year begins in under a fortnight. ― AFP