Klopp urges injury-hit Liverpool to soldier on for Everton cup tie

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts during the match against Sheffield United January 3, 2020. ― Reuters pic

LIVERPOOL, Jan 3 ― Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has issued a rallying cry to his injury-stricken squad to leave everything they have on the pitch when they look to extend their unbeaten run against Everton in Sunday's FA Cup tie.

Liverpool increased their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points after today's 2-0 win over Sheffield United but lost midfielder Naby Keita to a groin injury during the pre-match warm-up.

With Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren also injured, Klopp is short of options, with players at risk of injury following an intense period where they also travelled to Qatar to win the Club World Cup.

“Anyone with a Liverpool shirt, throw your soul on the pitch,” Klopp told reporters. “That makes it 12 adult players we have (available) plus the kids. That is it, whichever lineup I choose.

“I will not tell (Everton boss) Carlo Ancelotti my lineup. I will decide some things myself and some things the medical department will tell me.

“I am sure Carlo will not make many changes, having an opportunity to win at Anfield. The only advantage we have is Anfield.”

Everton have not won a Merseyside derby at Anfield since September 1999 and lost 5-2 in the league earlier this season, which led to Marco Silva's sacking as manager.

Liverpool's win over the Blades also saw them go an entire calendar year unbeaten in the Premier League but Klopp said there was still room for improvement.

“It's obviously good (to go unbeaten) but the target was not to extend this, but to win the game,” Klopp added. “Nothing ends. We have to make sure we are ready again.

“I am really happy and really proud of the boys. We should not take things like this for granted.” ― Reuters