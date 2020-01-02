Swedish teen star Kulusevski set for Juventus move

Parma’s Dejan Kulusevski celebrates scoring their first goal with Gervinho during the Serie A match with Napoli at Stadio San Paolo in Naples December 14, 2019. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Jan 2 — Promising Swedish teenager Dejan Kulusevski is poised today to complete a move to Juventus from Atalanta after undergoing his medical, the Serie A champions confirmed.

“The Swedish midfielder arrived at the medical centre located at the Allianz Stadium and began his tests,” the club said in a statement.

The 19-year-old has had a breakthrough season since going on loan from Atalanta to Parma in June, scoring four goals and setting up another seven in 17 games.

Maurizio Sarri’s Juve won the race to sign him ahead of Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan, who are trying to end their rivals’ run of eight straight Serie A titles.

The Swede has reportedly signed for €35 million (RM160 million) plus €9 million in performance-related bonuses.

Kulusevski, who joined Atalanta in 2016 from Swedish side Brommapojkarna, has agreed a five-year deal worth €2.5 million a season, according to reports.

He could remain at Parma, who are seventh in Serie A, four points off the European places, until the end of the season.

Kulusevski played for Macedonia’s Under-17 team, the country where his mother was born, but made his Sweden debut in November against the Faroe Islands. — AFP