Malaysian squash champ Low Wee Wern aims to break into world’s top 15 again

Low (right) aims to break into the elite top 15 before the season ends in July 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — National number one squash player Low Wee Wern once was rubbing shoulders with the best in the world and reached her best ranking of world number five in 2014.

But after that the 29-year-old had to undergo three knee surgeries due to anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries, first in 2015, followed by another two in 2016 and 2017, which forced her to stay away from the court for 22 months and pushed her below 250 in the rankings.

After overcoming depression and injuries, the Penangite made her much anticipated comeback at the National Squash Championship in July last year.

Low managed to claw her way back in the hierarchy to be ranked world number 24 and national number one, in the absence of retired national sports queen Datuk Nicol David, by winning among others the Australian Open, Q (Queensland) Open and Singapore Open in the 2018/19 season.

Low, who failed to win any major titles in the 2019/20 season apart from the National Championships last July, now aims to break into the elite top 15 before the season ends in July 2020.

“Hopefully I can touch top 15; I need to play more tournaments next year. Coming back from injuries was never easy and unfortunately, I have had three surgeries in my career. Many thought I will never play squash again, but I am back on court today, have moved up to world number 24.

“Of course, every now and then we will have hiccups, so I am just learning how to deal with it and then manage it as best as I can. Yes, there were times when it was very depressing. I remember after my second surgery, it was almost two full years being out of action and not being able to walk for six weeks.

“Probably I did not appreciate high level squash as much as I should when I could play (before), so right now I am just trying to enjoy a little more and not taking it for granted like I did before,” she said.

Having won two team event gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games, Low’s ultimate aim is to win the Asian Games singles gold, have a Commonwealth Games podium finish and break into the world’s top five again before hanging up her racquet.

Low is also confident that the women’s national team of world number 32 S. Sivasangari and Rachel Arnold (43) are now stronger and balanced to face two major team events to be held in Malaysia next year, the Asian Team Championships from March 25-29 and World Squash Federation’s Women’s World Teams from December 15-20. — Bernama