Japan’s Momota pays tribute to late Izuan Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― World number one men’s singles shuttler, Kento Momota regarded the late Izuan Ibrahim as the best coach he had worked with during his junior badminton career.

The 25-year-old Japanese shuttler revealed that he would not achieve various glory right now without the guidance from the late Izuan who play an instrumental role to nurture his talent during his junior days.

“I won't be where I am now without the help of coach Izuan Ibrahim. I am honoured and also blessed to ever encountered such a pure soul. May the love and mercy be bestowed upon him and his family during this unfortunate time. My most sincere condolences. #RestInPower, coach,” Momota tweeted today.

Izuan, 35, died at the Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM) Kubang Kerian, in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, yesterday, after being admitted to the hospital last Thursday.

He was laid to rest at Kampung Banggol Muslim Cemetery, Jalan Pantai Cahaya Bulan in Kota Baru.

Prior to this, the late Izuan was reported to have undergone surgery to remove a blood clot in the brain, which caused intracranial bleeding and left him unconscious.

The late Izuan leaves behind his wife Siti Marsyhtah Muhammad and three children.

The former Perlis badminton head coach was supposed to report for duty as a national development group coach on January 1 at the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) headquarters in Bukit Kiara, here.

Izuan became known after Japan emerged as the champion of the Thomas Cup in 2014 as he was Momota’s coach. ― Bernama