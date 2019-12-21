'I'm 100pc Spurs', says Mourinho as he plays down emotions ahead of Chelsea clash

Mourinho (pic) now faces a coaching duel with Frank Lampard, who became one of the finest midfielders in the world under the Portuguese coach at Stamford Bridge. — Action Images pic via Reuters

LONDON, Dec 20 ― Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says there is no chance he will suffer from conflicting loyalties when he faces his former club Chelsea in the Premier League tomorrow.

Mourinho has won three league titles in two spells at Chelsea but now faces a coaching duel with Frank Lampard, who became one of the finest midfielders in the world under the Portuguese coach at Stamford Bridge.

“I am 100% Tottenham,” Mourinho told a news conference yesterday. “No space at all for my previous clubs.

“I gave everything to all of them, but they are my previous clubs. My club is Tottenham so it's so, so easy for me. Not difficult from the emotional side of things.”

Former England midfielder Glenn Hoddle, who has played for and managed both London clubs, says Spurs are now bigger than Chelsea in terms of fanbase, training ground and stadium.

Asked about Hoddle's view, Mourinho said: “My club is always the best club in the world, the best, the biggest in the world. Always my club, always.”

Lampard got the better of his former mentor last season when his Derby County side knocked Mourinho's Manchester United out of the League Cup.

The Portuguese said there will be a big hug waiting for Lampard but he will not be inviting him for a post-match drink.

“I don't think so because our stadium is built in the way that our office is completely on the inside our private headquarters,” Mourinho added.

“Until now I didn't invite any managers to go there and I don't think I'll do that with Frank.

“I'll always be grateful to him for what he gave me as a player. Nothing is going to change that. I love the guy, I will always love the guy. I hope he loses on Sunday.”

Mourinho will be aiming to make it five wins from six league matches that would mean his side leapfrog Chelsea into the top four.

Tottenham's France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has returned to training and will be available after a groin injury.

However, Mourinho said goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be out until February as he recovers from surgery on a dislocated elbow picked up in a 3-0 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion in October. ― Reuters