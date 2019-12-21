Ancelotti a great coup for Everton, says Shearer

New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti takes a selfie with a fan inside the stadium before the match against Arsenal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, December 21, 2019. ― Reuters pic

LIVERPOOL, Dec 21 ― Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment as Everton manager will allow the Merseyside club to attract players of a higher calibre who can help them end their nearly 25-year trophy drought, according to former England striker Alan Shearer.

Ancelotti, who has won three Champions League titles and league trophies in four countries, agreed a 4-1/2 year deal with Everton on Saturday.

Shearer believes the Italian coach’s man-management skills could help make a similar impact as Juergen Klopp and Pep Guardiola at Liverpool and Manchester City respectively.

“I think it’s a great coup for Everton to have him,” the Premier League’s record goalscorer Shearer told the BBC.

“He’ll be able to attract players they wouldn’t be able to if Ancelotti wasn’t the manager.

“Look at Juergen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. You hear about their man-management skills. That’s what makes them very, very good managers. You need to stroke a few egos from time to time. Ancelotti can do that.”

Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich coach Ancelotti is making a return to English football 8-1/2 years after he was sacked by Chelsea.

He guided Chelsea to the Premier League title and FA Cup in his first season in 2009-10, but former Everton striker Tony Cottee said Ancelotti will need more time for what will be a rebuilding job at Goodison Park.

“He’s not going to be surprised by the pace of the league and some of the things a manager coming in from Europe can be affected by,” Cottee told Sky Sports.

“My main concern really is that when he arrived at Chelsea, there was an established, winning mentality at the club. They’d already won trophies, and he carried on winning.

“My only slight worry is where Everton are at the moment. They’ve not won anything since 1995, that’s a long time ago. He needs to go in and rebuild the club ― and I’m guessing that’s why he’s been given a 4-1/2 year deal.”

Ancelotti’s first game in the dugout will be against Burnley at Goodison Park on Boxing Day. ― Reuters