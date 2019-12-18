Report: Japan's Minamino set for Liverpool medical

FC Salzburg's Takumi Minamino in action with Liverpool's Jordan Henderson at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg December 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 18 — Japan playmaker Takumi Minamino will have a medical at Liverpool today before a proposed transfer from Red Bull Salzburg, according to British media reports.

Minamino, 24, who is reported to have a release clause worth £7.25 million (RM39.3 million), is expected to sign for the European champions on Jan. 1, Sky Sports said yesterday.

The attacking midfielder has scored nine goals in 22 matches in all competitions this season and impressed Liverpool when the teams met in the Champions League group stage.

Salzburg lost both games to group winners Liverpool, and have dropped into the Europa League after finishing third, but Minamino scored in a 4-3 defeat at Anfield in October.

Despite already featuring in the Champions League this term, Minamino would be eligible to play for Liverpool in the knockout stages after Uefa changed its rule last year to allow players to represent two different clubs in the same season.

Minamino's arrival at Anfield would help to eas the pressure on Liverpool's first-choice attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as the runaway Premier League leaders look to secure their first top-flight title since 1990. — Reuters



