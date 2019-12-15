Kafa looking for rm6 million in sponsorships for 2020 M-league campaign

KOTA BHARU, Dec 15 — The Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) requires at least RM6 million in sponsorships for The Red Warriors’ 2020 Malaysian League (M-League) campaign.

After Image Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Wan Rakemi Wan Zahari said his company would help Kafa manage its finances to ensure that the 2020 season goes smoothly for the club.

“After Image Sdn Bhd, a partner of Team Red Warriors Sdn Bhd, will try to resolve all outstanding arrears involving players and the management borne by Kafa, as soon as possible.

“We are targeting moderate sponsorship packages, and will not spend like other teams. So far, there are several companies that have expressed their agreement to become KAFA sponsors,” he told reporters at during the sponsorship contract signing ceremony which was also attended by KAFA president Datuk Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah and deputy president Datuk Seri Afandi Hamzah here, today.

Wan Rakemi said apart from sponsorship, Kafa was also targeting revenue from ticket sales via several friendly matches planned prior to the season kicking off on Feb 28.

Meanwhile, Wan Abdul Rahim said the Kelantan team would be managed by Team Red Warriors Sdn Bhd and not The Red Warriors Sdn Bhd next year.

He said Team Red Warriors Sdn Bhd will take care of all the squad’s needs to compete in the Premier League next season.

Asked about sponsorship, Wan Abdul Rahim said Kafa would provide the opportunity to sponsors to join in throughout the season, compared to the previous practice of closing the doors prior to the start of the season.

“The first phase of sponsorship will start during the pre-season, the second phase the season kicks off, and the third phase will be during the transfer window from April to May next year,” he said. — Bernama