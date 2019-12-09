Sepang racing team confident of lifting EWC title with solid trio

Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah praised the EWC for creating a qualifying race to Suzuka 8 Hours in Malaysia because only eligible teams will be picked to race. — Picture from Instagram/hafizh_syahrin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — With the backing of local fans and a solid combination comprising endurance specialist Michael Van der Mark, national racer Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah and MotoGP star Franco Morbidelli, Sepang Racing Team is confident of winning the Endurance World Championship (EWC).

The three big names in motorsports have come together under the Sepang Racing Team banner to participate in the “Races of Malaysia” which simultaneously serves up two- and four-wheel races from December 13 to 15.

Hafizh expressed confidence with their combination and expected them to do well.

“I have experienced teammates in Van der Mark and Morbidelli. I am confident with the package given to this team; we will produce the best results. Or at least in the top three.

“The home race at Sepang would give an extraordinary boost to my spirit, especially with the support of fans. I hope our team will qualify for the Suzuka 8 Hours race in Japan,” he told Bernama today.

The EWC, known as Sepang 8 Hours which will be held at the Sepang Circuit for the first time, is the second round of the EWC calendar for the 2019-2020 season, apart from serving as a qualifying round for Asian teams to Suzuka 8 Hours next year.

Hafizh praised the EWC for creating a qualifying race to Suzuka 8 Hours in Malaysia because only eligible teams will be picked to race compared to the previous edition which attracted too many teams.

“We could see that the year before too many went to race at Suzuka 8 Hours. Some teams were so slow to the extent of endangering other racers who are faster. This is a very long race; EWC wants to avoid accidents. With this race, teams going to Suzuka will be more qualified,” he said.

Meanwhile, his teammate Van der Mark, better known as an endurance specialist, admitted he is absolutely excited and is looking forward to racing in his favourite track in Sepang.

Although he has not had a chance to test the track yet, he remembers the sensation of racing at the Sepang circuit. The Dutchman has previously raced at Sepang in both World Superbike and MotoGP.

“In endurance race we have three riders so the setup of the bike is never perfect; you have to find a compromise before you start the weekend. So it is a little different than normal race like MotoGP.

“However, we will always try to make the best of all three of us. We have to share the bike with three riders and normally when we are racing we want to beat everyone. For example, you want to beat your teammate but in this race you need to work together.

“So the excitement is totally different. When you have done your part, you have to wait and see your teammate. You can’t say anything to him; everything is in the control of the guy on the bike,” he said.

Apart from EWC, the Sepang circuit will also host the World Touring Car Cup (WTCR), which is expected to be participated by seven world champions, with Malaysia to be represented by Hafizh, Mitchell Cheah and Douglas Khoo, who be making their debut in WTCR. — Bernama