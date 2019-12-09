Kings snap skid with win over Mavericks

Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings shoots the ball against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas December 8, 2019. — AFP pic

DALLAS, Dec 9 — Nemanja Bjelica matched a career high with 30 points, and Buddy Hield added 26 as the visiting Sacramento Kings snapped a three-game losing skid with a 110-106 victory over the Dallas Mavericks yesterday.

Bjelica made 13 of 18 attempts from the field to finish with 30 points, marking the first time he’s reached that total since a 117-109 loss versus Boston on March 8, 2018, while he was with Minnesota.

Hield went 10 of 15 from the floor for the Kings, who swept the three-game season series against the Mavericks in 2018-19 and have won five in a row in Dallas.

Dallas’ Luka Doncic collected 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to mark the 19th consecutive contest in which he recorded at least 20, five and five in those categories. Yesterday’s performance snapped a tie with Michael Jordan (1988-89) for the longest such streak since the NBA-ABA merger, but Oscar Robertson holds the all-time record by accomplishing the feat in 29 consecutive contests.

Doncic, however, saw his short floater carom off the front of the rim with 7.7 seconds remaining as the Mavericks saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt.

Tim Hardaway Jr made nine 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 29 points for Dallas.

Bjelica drained a 3-pointer to give Sacramento a 102-85 lead with 9:06 remaining in the fourth quarter before Dallas mounted a comeback. Dorian Finney-Smith scored eight quick points, Doncic drove for a pair of layups and Kristaps Porzingis sank a 10-foot jumper to bring the Mavericks within two with 34 seconds left.

Bjelica scored 12 points, and Hield added 11 as Sacramento bolted out of the blocks to seize a 36-27 lead after the first quarter. The pair combined to shoot 9 of 11 from the field and drain all four 3-point attempts in the uprising.

Doncic lost his cool on two occasions in the first quarter, receiving a technical after shaking his fist in the direction of the official after failing to get a foul call on a drive to the basket. He was promptly replaced by Jalen Brunson.

Hardaway drained his fifth 3-pointer of the contest to trim Dallas’ deficit to 55-45 with 3:12 left, but Hield ignited another run with a dunk, 3-pointer and pull-up jumper as Sacramento seized a 66-46 advantage at halftime. — Reuters